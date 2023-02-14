Ouster Inc. [OUST] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $1.70

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.37 at the close of the session, down -10.46%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Ouster and Velodyne Complete Merger of Equals to Accelerate Lidar Adoption.

Robust offering of Ouster and Velodyne products to serve current and prospective customers.

Innovative digital lidar technology roadmap and new software solutions to catalyze growth.

Ouster Inc. stock is now 58.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OUST Stock saw the intraday high of $1.60 and lowest of $1.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.00, which means current price is +59.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, OUST reached a trading volume of 6590291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ouster Inc. [OUST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on OUST stock. On July 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OUST shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

How has OUST stock performed recently?

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.47. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2173, while it was recorded at 1.5720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5302 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc. [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -296.95 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Ouster Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.94.

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Ouster Inc. [OUST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ouster Inc. [OUST]

There are presently around $145 million, or 29.90% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,247,868, which is approximately 0.142% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,436,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.15 million in OUST stocks shares; and TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $15.42 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 11,522,020 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 15,230,806 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 79,073,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,826,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,602,400 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,853,896 shares during the same period.