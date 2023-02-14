ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain 35.29% so far this year. What now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] jumped around 0.58 points on Monday, while shares priced at $84.38 at the close of the session, up 0.69%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that onsemi Commemorates Transfer of Ownership of East Fishkill, New York Facility from GlobalFoundries with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

Acquisition and investments planned for ramp-up at the East Fishkill (EFK) fab create onsemi’s largest U.S. manufacturing site.

EFK enables accelerated growth and differentiation for onsemi’s power, analog and sensing technologies.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 35.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ON Stock saw the intraday high of $84.765 and lowest of $83.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.55, which means current price is +41.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 5706120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $89.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.33 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.70, while it was recorded at 84.41 for the last single week of trading, and 64.41 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 17.47%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $35,699 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,792,399, which is approximately 11.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,935,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.65 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 45,218,655 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 29,788,166 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 348,063,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,070,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,824,347 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,579,863 shares during the same period.