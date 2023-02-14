Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] stock Resumed by Berenberg analyst, price target now $15

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.06%. The company report on February 11, 2023 that Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Interim 10-month Data from the Ongoing U.S. Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating OTX-TKI for the Treatment of Wet AMD.

All OTX-TKI treated subjects who were rescue-free at the Month 7 interim analysis remained rescue-free, extending the 73% rescue-free rate up to Month 10.

CSFT and BCVA measurements at 10 months were comparable between OTX-TKI treated subjects and aflibercept treated subjects.

Over the last 12 months, OCUL stock dropped by -5.42%. The one-year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.24. The average equity rating for OCUL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $410.03 million, with 76.98 million shares outstanding and 76.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 606.78K shares, OCUL stock reached a trading volume of 27114073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

OCUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.06. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 35.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.00 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.30 and a Gross Margin at +89.88. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.81.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $212 million, or 56.60% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: SUMMER ROAD LLC with ownership of 6,094,761, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 6,075,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.77 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.9 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 3.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 3,740,575 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,224,755 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 30,646,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,611,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,607,252 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,845,419 shares during the same period.