Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Is Currently 6.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] gained 6.01% on the last trading session, reaching $3.53 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Announces fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release date, Monday February 27, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 4519663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for NAT stock

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 16.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $286 million, or 38.10% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,157,361, which is approximately 6.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,735,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.78 million in NAT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18.49 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 91.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 25,232,322 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 9,275,395 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 46,470,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,977,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,992,077 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,363,111 shares during the same period.