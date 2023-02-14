Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Stock trading around $2.42 per share: What’s Next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] traded at a low on 02/10/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.42. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB HVIP Incentive Eligibility.

Fleets Eligible for $240,000 to $288,000 in California Incentives per Truck.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received approval from the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program. This approval will now enable customers of Nikola’s Tre FCEV to access a point-of-sale incentive starting at $240,000 and ranging up to $288,000 per truck, in 2023. Customers will also be eligible for a $40,000 clean commercial vehicle tax credit from the federal government due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10928796 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nikola Corporation stands at 6.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.67%.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $1.24 billion, with 438.42 million shares outstanding and 324.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.91M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 10928796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $6.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.00. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $267 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,513,851, which is approximately 23.469% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,933,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.82 million in NKLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.66 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 6.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 20,813,187 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 22,394,515 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 67,099,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,307,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,143,158 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,005,748 shares during the same period.