Newmont Corporation [NEM] is 2.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $48.30 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2023 that Newmont Confirms Proposal to Combine with Newcrest.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today confirmed it has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) by way of a scheme of arrangement. The proposed transaction would combine two of the sector’s top senior gold producers, and set the standard for sustainable and responsible gold mining.

Newmont’s proposal to combine with Newcrest is on the basis of 0.380 Newmont shares per Newcrest share, which would result in the combined company being 30 percent owned by Newcrest and 70 percent owned by Newmont. This represents a compelling opportunity for the shareholders of both companies to share in the upside of putting together two complementary businesses.

Newmont Corporation represents 794.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.02 billion with the latest information. NEM stock price has been found in the range of $47.36 to $48.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 5201369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $57.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $50 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

Trading performance analysis for NEM stock

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.84, while it was recorded at 48.19 for the last single week of trading, and 51.25 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newmont Corporation [NEM]

There are presently around $30,339 million, or 82.30% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,124,821, which is approximately 1.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,210,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 0.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

584 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 56,564,125 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 29,654,534 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 541,908,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,126,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,556,101 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,775,633 shares during the same period.