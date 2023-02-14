Morgan Stanley [MS] Revenue clocked in at $65.94 billion, up 16.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.54%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Mesa West Capital Raises $1.37 billion for Fifth Value-Add Real Estate Debt Fund.

Mesa West Capital (“Mesa West”), the private U.S. real estate credit arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, today announced it has raised ~$1.37 billion for Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund V, L.P. (“Fund V” or the “Fund”), exceeding Mesa West’s original $1.0 billion fundraising target for the Fund. Fund V is the latest and largest in Mesa West’s closed-end value-add series, which was established in 2005, and is the first successor vehicle raised by Mesa West since joining Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Surpassing the $900 million in commitments raised for Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund IV, L.P., Fund V’s investors include a sophisticated group of domestic and international public and private pension funds, insurance companies and individual investors.

Fund V has been established to originate, purchase and manage loans secured by value-add / transitional commercial real estate assets throughout the United States, which has seen increased demand due to regulatory changes resulting from the Global Financial Crisis and the current volatility and dislocation in the capital and property markets. The Fund intends to create a diversified portfolio of investments designed to produce current income and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock dropped by -7.57%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.18. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $165.89 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 4907910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $101.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.79, while it was recorded at 98.82 for the last single week of trading, and 85.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.37. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.71%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $139,391 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.06 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.2 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

779 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 37,317,282 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 51,392,893 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 1,313,186,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,401,896,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,951,791 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,734,470 shares during the same period.