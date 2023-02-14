Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell -37.59% so far this year. What now?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] loss -10.52% or -0.09 points to close at $0.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6090968 shares. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Meta Materials Schedules Q4 and FY 2022 Results and Corporate Update Webcast.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company will report Q4 and FY 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 16th, after the market close, followed by a webcast on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT.

It opened the trading session at $0.8152, the shares rose to $0.8171 and dropped to $0.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMAT points out that the company has recorded -24.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.92M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 6090968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.85. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -29.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.10 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1912, while it was recorded at 0.8548 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1763 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $25 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,971,255, which is approximately 7.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,865,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 million in MMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.5 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -73.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 3,551,849 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 27,083,069 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 2,836,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,471,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,306 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,881,008 shares during the same period.