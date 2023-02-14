Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain 23.11% so far this year. What now?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a high on 02/13/23, posting a 2.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.60. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Marvell Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the United States for 2023. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Marvell, which includes more than 93% of survey respondents agreeing that Marvell is a great place to work compared to 57% at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7044876 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $39.40 billion, with 852.60 million shares outstanding and 848.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.04M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 7044876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $62.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $70 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 44.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.02, while it was recorded at 45.43 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.68 and a Gross Margin at +46.24. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 18.65%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $31,609 million, or 86.10% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,977,149, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,212,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.52 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -11.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 85,359,895 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 73,383,863 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 534,431,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,175,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,777,004 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 7,923,661 shares during the same period.