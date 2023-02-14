Market cap of MMTec Inc. [MTC] reaches 2.54M – now what?

MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ: MTC] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.79 at the close of the session, up 10.74%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that MMTEC, Inc. Announces Amendment to Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

MMTEC, Inc. (“MMTEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTC) filed an Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands to increase the maximum number of shares that the Company is authorized to issue from 50,000,000 to 5,000,000,000. This change to the Company’s authorized capital became effective upon the Registrar of Corporate Affairs’s acceptance of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on October 26, 2022.

MMTec Inc. stock is now 1.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.27 and lowest of $0.7125 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.29, which means current price is +26.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 192.61K shares, MTC reached a trading volume of 13314718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MMTec Inc. [MTC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MMTec Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has MTC stock performed recently?

MMTec Inc. [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, MTC shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for MMTec Inc. [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8729, while it was recorded at 0.7307 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0285 for the last 200 days.

MMTec Inc. [MTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MMTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for MMTec Inc. [MTC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.90% of MTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 91,228, which is approximately -38.204% of the company’s market cap and around 40.22% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 43,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in MTC stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $15000.0 in MTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in MMTec Inc. [NASDAQ:MTC] by around 78,048 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 57,934 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 52,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,848 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.