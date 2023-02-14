Market cap of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] reaches 18.10M – now what?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIXT] traded at a high on 02/10/23, posting a 10.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.20. The company report on February 7, 2023 that LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THAT ITS LEAD CLINICAL COMPOUND, LB-100, CAN KILL CANCER CELLS THROUGH HYPER-STIMULATION OF CELL PROLIFERATION SIGNALS IN PRE-CLINICAL MODELS.

–THE STUDY ESTABLISHES A NOVEL CONCEPT OF “TUMOR SUPPRESSIVE DRUG RESISTANCE”.

–THE COMBINATION OF LB-100 WITH INHIBITORS OF CELLULAR STRESS RESPONSE MODULATORS WAS HIGHLY EFFECTIVE IN KILLING CANCER CELLS IN SEVERAL PRE-CLINICAL CANCER MODELS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11972773 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stands at 69.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.49%.

The market cap for LIXT stock reached $18.10 million, with 16.65 million shares outstanding and 7.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 999.25K shares, LIXT reached a trading volume of 11972773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has LIXT stock performed recently?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.90. With this latest performance, LIXT shares gained by 110.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6798, while it was recorded at 1.2502 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7249 for the last 200 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.37.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.70 and a Current Ratio set at 16.70.

Insider trade positions for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.90% of LIXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIXT stocks are: ETHOS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 248,084, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP, holding 166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in LIXT stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in LIXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIXT] by around 303,879 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 30,242 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 565,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 899,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIXT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,316 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 30,063 shares during the same period.