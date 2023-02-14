Market cap of Genius Group Limited [GNS] reaches 121.67M – now what?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.35 at the close of the session, up 1.11%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Genius Group Releases Schedule of Shareholder Actions.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, releases today a schedule of shareholder actions:.

Genius Group Limited stock is now 1822.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.08 and lowest of $6.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.75, which means current price is +2,009.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.76M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 7443360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Group Limited [GNS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has GNS stock performed recently?

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 1429.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.77 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40.

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Genius Group Limited [GNS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 137,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 52,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in GNS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.21 million in GNS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 198,661 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 24,972 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,703 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,972 shares during the same period.