Market cap of eBay Inc. [EBAY] reaches 26.72B – now what?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] surged by $0.85 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $48.93. The company report on February 13, 2023 that eBay Acquires 3PM Shield to Bring Advanced Marketplace Compliance Technology In-House.

3PM Shield’s monitoring technology will simplify policy compliance for sellers, and keep eBay a trusted marketplace.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world, and 3PM Shield LLC, a provider of advanced AI-based marketplace compliance solutions, today announced that eBay has acquired 3PM Shield.

eBay Inc. stock has also loss -2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBAY stock has inclined by 9.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.03% and gained 17.99% year-on date.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $26.72 billion, with 548.00 million shares outstanding and 541.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 4743803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $47.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.27, while it was recorded at 48.95 for the last single week of trading, and 44.36 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 5.04%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,179 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -1.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

390 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 37,998,505 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 33,582,125 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 402,143,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,724,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,295,308 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,742,608 shares during the same period.