Market cap of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] reaches 130.50M – now what?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] closed the trading session at $7.10 on 02/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.0643, while the highest price level was $7.6999. The company report on January 20, 2023 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Announces $2.625 Million Registered Direct Offering.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with a number of investors providing for the issuance of 1.75 million ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share, in a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.625 million. Jo-Jo Drugstores also agreed to issue to the investors registered warrants to purchase up to 5.25 million ordinary shares. The warrants will have a term of three years, be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $2.50 per share. The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to occur on or about January 24, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jo-Jo Drugstores intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 98.60 percent and weekly performance of 87.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 145.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 161.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 322.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 554.65K shares, CJJD reached to a volume of 5234517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

CJJD stock trade performance evaluation

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.34. With this latest performance, CJJD shares gained by 161.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.49 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.55 and a Gross Margin at +22.21. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.10% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 403,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.05% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 73,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in CJJD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $13000.0 in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 2,353 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 16,891 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 460,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,845 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,608 shares during the same period.