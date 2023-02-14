Market cap of Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] reaches 36.77B – now what?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] closed the trading session at $19.89 on 02/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.74, while the highest price level was $20.055. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Cenovus to hold fourth-quarter, full-year 2022 results conference call and webcast February 16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.47 percent and weekly performance of 6.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 6110946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $24.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 19.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc. go to 75.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,064 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 130,442,291, which is approximately 6.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 86,089,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.62 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -25.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 85,381,622 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 85,974,183 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 787,139,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 958,495,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,286,662 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 14,424,709 shares during the same period.