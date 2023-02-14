Market Analysts see Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a high on 02/13/23, posting a 2.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $89.42. The company report on February 13, 2023 that 32 Community, Critical Access, and Specialty Hospitals Select Oracle Cerner.

Rural community, critical access, and specialty hospitals leverage Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks technology to help provide better, more consistent care to patients .

Nearly one-fifth of the U.S. population lives in rural areas and can face barriers to accessing healthcare for a variety of reasons. Without rural hospitals, millions of Americans could face delays and travel challenges to seek the diagnosis, treatment, and care they may need. To better help serve their communities, 32 new clients selected Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks last year, including OSS Health and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5559859 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corporation stands at 1.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $239.74 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 5559859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $93.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $104, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ORCL stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 90 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.82, while it was recorded at 87.53 for the last single week of trading, and 75.62 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 8.35%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $100,639 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138,247,505, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,512,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.33 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.5 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,035 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 64,554,133 shares. Additionally, 997 investors decreased positions by around 64,051,903 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 996,860,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,466,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,289,588 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 11,767,564 shares during the same period.