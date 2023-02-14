Market Analysts see Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gaining to $87. Time to buy?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $87.82 during the day while it closed the day at $87.49. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Kite’s Tecartus® CAR T-Cell Therapy Demonstrates Overall Survival Benefit in Three-Year Follow-up of Pivotal ZUMA-3 Trial in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

— In Three-Year Follow-up in Adults with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Tecartus Shows High Rates of Durable Response (CR+CRi 71%) and a Median Overall Survival of 26 Months –.

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced the three-year follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-3 study of the CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus® (brexucabtagene autoleucel). Results from the analysis showed a median overall survival (OS) of 26 months and demonstrated that responses remained durable in adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R B-ALL) with a consistent safety profile observed since the two-year analysis. These findings were presented today during a poster session at the 5th European CAR T-cell Meeting, taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Gilead Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 1.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GILD stock has inclined by 5.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.96% and gained 1.91% year-on date.

The market cap for GILD stock reached $107.63 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 5801293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $89.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GILD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 60 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GILD stock trade performance evaluation

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.80, while it was recorded at 86.29 for the last single week of trading, and 71.09 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.52%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88,409 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 131,560,250, which is approximately 2.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,038,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.8 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.18 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 852 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 64,657,338 shares. Additionally, 786 investors decreased positions by around 42,917,656 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 902,927,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,010,502,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,226,063 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,699,024 shares during the same period.