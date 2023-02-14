KeyCorp [KEY] stock Upgrade by Odeon analyst, price target now $20.36

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.65 during the day while it closed the day at $19.65. The company report on February 10, 2023 that KEY FAMILY WEALTH NAMED ‘BEST MULTI-FAMILY OFFICE $10B – $20B’ AT THE 2023 PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT AWARDS.

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, was selected as the “Best Multi-family Office” in the $10 billion – $20 billion category at the 2023 Private Asset Management (PAM) awards from a shortlist of five outstanding multi-family office providers.

Key Family Wealth is a national business with a long and distinguished history of advising business owners and complex families through a team of experts and client service specialists while also delivering exceptional client service. This is the third consecutive year Key Family Wealth has been honored with this distinction.

KeyCorp stock has also loss -0.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has inclined by 1.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.24% and gained 12.80% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $18.44 billion, with 933.33 million shares outstanding and 929.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.26M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 6485231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on KEY stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.35 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.07, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.09 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.70. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,191 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,209,070, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,368,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 4.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 45,825,465 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 69,661,670 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 657,575,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,062,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,635,127 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 12,006,768 shares during the same period.