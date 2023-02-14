KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] – find out why.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.96%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock dropped by -41.58%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.77. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 263.91 million shares outstanding and 223.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 6987950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 922.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.69, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $485 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,982,247, which is approximately 7.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,680,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.75 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $68.61 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 11.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 11,047,582 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,523,240 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 73,176,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,747,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,052 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,485,174 shares during the same period.