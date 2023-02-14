JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is 31.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.54. The company report on February 10, 2023 that JetBlue Announces Record and Payment Dates for February 2023 Additional Prepayment to Spirit Stockholders.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As previously announced, in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 28, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among JetBlue Airways Corporation (“JetBlue”) (NASDAQ: JBLU), Sundown Acquisition Corp., and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SAVE), JetBlue has set February 22, 2023, as the record date for the February 2023 prepayment to Spirit stockholders of $0.10 per Spirit share (the “February 2023 Additional Prepayment”), with payment of the February 2023 Additional Prepayment to occur on February 28, 2023. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Spirit stockholders as of the February 22, 2023, record date will be entitled to receive the February 2023 Additional Prepayment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7239594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.14%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.82 billion, with 323.90 million shares outstanding and 321.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 7239594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $1,883 million, or 69.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,605,973, which is approximately 3.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,864,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.5 million in JBLU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $121.8 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 0.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 29,262,354 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 26,389,638 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 164,874,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,526,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,806,266 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,373,296 shares during the same period.