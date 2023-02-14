Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Stock trading around $0.36 per share: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] price surged by 36.76 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

On February 15, 2023 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

A sum of 27478644 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3575 and dropped to a low of $0.258 until finishing in the latest session at $0.36.

Guru’s Opinion on Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

IMPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.00. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 33.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2790, while it was recorded at 0.2769 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4113 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Imperial Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at -13.50. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 1,467,139, which is approximately -21.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,112,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in IMPP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $0.16 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,418,981 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,436,258 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 730,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,124,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,000 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,746,570 shares during the same period.