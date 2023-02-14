Hovde Group slashes price target on Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] – find out why.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] loss -0.15% or -0.03 points to close at $19.71 with a heavy trading volume of 8783310 shares. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that Kipp deVeer, Ares Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 3:20pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

It opened the trading session at $19.78, the shares rose to $19.83 and dropped to $19.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCC points out that the company has recorded -3.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 8783310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for ARCC stock

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 19.85 for the last single week of trading, and 19.08 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.30 and a Gross Margin at +78.60. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $3,383 million, or 31.62% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,155,454, which is approximately -3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 1.36% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 11,000,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.81 million in ARCC stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $112.97 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 5.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 20,308,280 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 9,738,494 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 141,581,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,627,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,339,283 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,362,121 shares during the same period.