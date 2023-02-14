Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO] gain 55.07% so far this year. What now?

Hempacco Co. Inc. [NASDAQ: HPCO] loss -13.01% or -0.19 points to close at $1.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4823070 shares. The company report on February 13, 2023 that New to The Street Announces its Line-up, Four Interviews on Episode #438, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, February 13, 2023, 10:30 PM PT.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, HPCO reached to a volume of 4823070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hempacco Co. Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for HPCO stock

Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1212, while it was recorded at 1.7377 for the last single week of trading.

Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.33. Hempacco Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.07.

Hempacco Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of HPCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPCO stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 43,920, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 17,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in HPCO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $8000.0 in HPCO stock with ownership of nearly -56.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Hempacco Co. Inc. [NASDAQ:HPCO] by around 61,827 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 8,536 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,827 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.