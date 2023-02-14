Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] moved up 3.43: Why It’s Important

Heliogen Inc. [NYSE: HLGN] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.39 at the close of the session, up 3.43%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Heliogen Announces New Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth.

Christie Obiaya appointed Chief Executive Officer bringing her strategy and finance expertise to drive Heliogen’s growth and commercialization; Kelly Rosser appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.

PASADENA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Christie Obiaya as Chief Executive Officer and added Ms. Obiaya to the board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Obiaya, head of Heliogen’s Executive Committee and formerly its Chief Financial Officer, replaces Bill Gross, who was removed as Chief Executive Officer and has resigned from the board of directors.

Heliogen Inc. stock is now -43.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4099 and lowest of $0.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.74, which means current price is +15.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, HLGN reached a trading volume of 9338487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLGN shares is $1.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Heliogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Heliogen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heliogen Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has HLGN stock performed recently?

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.81. With this latest performance, HLGN shares dropped by -39.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.57 for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6476, while it was recorded at 0.4575 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9526 for the last 200 days.

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -553.70 and a Gross Margin at -61.86. Heliogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.44.

Heliogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]

There are presently around $26 million, or 51.00% of HLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLGN stocks are: PRIME MOVERS LAB LLC with ownership of 23,945,777, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,062,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 million in HLGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.42 million in HLGN stock with ownership of nearly 13.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Heliogen Inc. [NYSE:HLGN] by around 6,388,127 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 13,884,778 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 45,352,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,625,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLGN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,918,141 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,032,398 shares during the same period.