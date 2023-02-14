Hecla Mining Company [HL] moved down -2.27: Why It’s Important

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.665 during the day while it closed the day at $5.59. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Hecla 2022 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it plans to issue a news release reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operations and financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Hecla Mining Company stock has also loss -4.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HL stock has inclined by 12.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.00% and gained 0.54% year-on date.

The market cap for HL stock reached $3.37 billion, with 606.27 million shares outstanding and 562.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 7998490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,902 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,328,352, which is approximately 6.753% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 55,225,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.71 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $238.62 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 26,809,784 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 25,570,132 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 287,932,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,312,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,654,947 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 14,116,337 shares during the same period.