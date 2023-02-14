Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] fell -80.13% so far this year. What now?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FREQ] closed the trading session at $0.76 on 02/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.70, while the highest price level was $0.95. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Frequency Therapeutics Announces Topline Results for its Phase 2b Study of FX-322 for the Treatment of Sensorineural Hearing Loss.

FX-322-208 Study Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint, Showing No Significant Separation in Speech Perception Between FX-322 and Placebo.

Company Will Now Focus on Advancing its Program in Remyelination for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.13 percent and weekly performance of -82.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -82.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 266.81K shares, FREQ reached to a volume of 15728496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREQ shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FREQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

FREQ stock trade performance evaluation

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -82.17. With this latest performance, FREQ shares dropped by -82.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.26 for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -597.32 and a Gross Margin at +72.70. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -601.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.63.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 22.60% of FREQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,723,166, which is approximately -2.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,419,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in FREQ stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $1.0 million in FREQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FREQ] by around 257,697 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 891,342 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 6,541,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,691,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREQ stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,099 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 274,116 shares during the same period.