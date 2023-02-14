Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Stock trading around $60.15 per share: What’s Next?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] gained 0.91% or 0.54 points to close at $60.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4505862 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Fortinet Helps Launch The Cybercrime Atlas Initiative, Enabling Businesses, Law Enforcement Agencies, and Threat Intelligence Researchers to Disrupt Cybercrime at a Global Scale.

The Cybercrime Atlas initiative brings together global leaders to fight cyberthreats and map the cybercrime landscape, covering criminal operations, structures and networks.

It opened the trading session at $59.76, the shares rose to $60.46 and dropped to $59.3268, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTNT points out that the company has recorded 10.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, FTNT reached to a volume of 4505862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $68.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $57, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on FTNT stock. On January 31, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FTNT shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FTNT stock

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.70. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 24.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.53, while it was recorded at 58.20 for the last single week of trading, and 53.73 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +75.44. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12.

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 18.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

There are presently around $31,445 million, or 67.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,373,952, which is approximately 0.412% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,585,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -1.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 74,646,736 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 65,928,522 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 382,206,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,781,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,840,668 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 16,881,058 shares during the same period.