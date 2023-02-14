For U.S. Bancorp [USB], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained 0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $49.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Business Access Advisors Help Take Minority Small Businesses to the Next Level.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog.

Melvin Cannon came to U.S. Bank looking for capital to expand his fleet of luxury vehicles. What he received in return was much more, due to the expertise and resources provided by Business Access Advisor (BAA) Micae Brown.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.53 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.26 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $48.62 to $49.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 4904517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $55.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $62 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 52 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.61.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.91, while it was recorded at 49.06 for the last single week of trading, and 46.02 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.85. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $56,148 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,477,892, which is approximately 3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,488,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.82 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -35.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 849 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 100,678,157 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 80,120,770 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 962,985,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,143,784,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,067,614 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,717,964 shares during the same period.