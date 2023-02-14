For NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NGL] price surged by 28.85 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on February 9, 2023 that NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its third quarter Fiscal 2023 financial results. Highlights include:.

Net income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 of $59.0 million, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022; Net income for the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 of $85.7 million, compared to a net loss of $154.7 million for the comparable period of Fiscal 2022.

A sum of 4842930 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 747.45K shares. NGL Energy Partners LP shares reached a high of $2.68 and dropped to a low of $2.1101 until finishing in the latest session at $2.68.

The one-year NGL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.2. The average equity rating for NGL stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NGL Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for NGL Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on NGL stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NGL shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGL Energy Partners LP is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NGL Stock Performance Analysis:

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.73. With this latest performance, NGL shares gained by 75.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.45 for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NGL Energy Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.27 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. NGL Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07.

NGL Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL Energy Partners LP go to 3.00%.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 26.10% of NGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,717,009, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 4,765,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.77 million in NGL stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $9.97 million in NGL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGL Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL] by around 2,534,943 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,965,607 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,524,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,024,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,116 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 797,605 shares during the same period.