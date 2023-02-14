For Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], Analyst sees a rise to $170. What next?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] traded at a high on 02/13/23, posting a 0.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $162.75. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Johnson & Johnson Appoints Dr. John Reed as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced the appointment of John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company’s Executive Committee as Executive Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, R&D. Dr. Reed previously served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development for Sanofi and brings more than 35 years of biomedical research leadership to the Company.

Dr. Reed will join Johnson & Johnson on April 3, 2023, assuming responsibility for the Company’s industry-leading portfolio from William Hait, M.D., Ph.D., who has served as interim head of Johnson & Johnson’s Pharmaceutical R&D organization since August 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6400397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson & Johnson stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.71%.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $423.54 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 6400397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $183.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $178, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 49.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.68 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.71, while it was recorded at 162.66 for the last single week of trading, and 172.02 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.79 and a Gross Margin at +71.79. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.90.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.89%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $294,825 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 246,826,621, which is approximately 0.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,802,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.36 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.09 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,818 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 56,688,072 shares. Additionally, 1,637 investors decreased positions by around 42,064,592 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 1,712,765,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,811,517,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,947,714 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,002,288 shares during the same period.