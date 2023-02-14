For G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GTHX] closed the trading session at $3.34 on 02/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.20, while the highest price level was $3.60. The company report on February 13, 2023 that G1 Therapeutics Announces Top Line Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Trilaciclib in Patients Receiving Triplet Therapy with FOLFOXIRI + Bevacizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC) (PRESERVE 1).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

– PRESERVE 1 Achieved its Co-Primary Endpoints Showing Statistically Significant Reductions in Occurrence of Severe Neutropenia During Induction and Duration of Severe Neutropenia in Cycles 1 Through 4 -.

– However, Early Anti-Tumor Efficacy Data Favored Placebo Arm Over the Trilaciclib Arm -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.49 percent and weekly performance of -55.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, GTHX reached to a volume of 11796989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTHX shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $32 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GTHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

GTHX stock trade performance evaluation

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.05. With this latest performance, GTHX shares dropped by -44.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.47 for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.59 and a Gross Margin at +93.60. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -471.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.47.

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76 million, or 51.30% of GTHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTHX stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,809,444, which is approximately -4.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,035,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.8 million in GTHX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.43 million in GTHX stock with ownership of nearly 14.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GTHX] by around 6,570,879 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,216,524 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,991,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,779,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTHX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,747,733 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 902,165 shares during the same period.