Flex Ltd. [FLEX] moved up 4.89: Why It’s Important

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] gained 4.89% on the last trading session, reaching $24.44 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Nextracker Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Upsized Initial Public Offering.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that in connection with its previously announced upsized initial public offering of its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker”) of 26,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”), the underwriters have exercised in full their option to purchase 3,990,000 additional shares of Common Stock at the public offering price of $24.00 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The net proceeds from the offering to Nextracker, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and including proceeds from the underwriters’ exercise of the overallotment option, are expected to be approximately $693.8 million. The net proceeds from this offering will be used to purchase 30,590,000 LLC Common Units from a subsidiary of Nextracker’s parent company, Flex Ltd.

Flex Ltd. represents 452.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.51 billion with the latest information. FLEX stock price has been found in the range of $23.16 to $24.545.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 8945331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FLEX stock

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.80, while it was recorded at 24.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.64 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $10,478 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 53,915,664, which is approximately -0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 27,598,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.51 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $668.65 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 35,431,271 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 37,029,835 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 356,257,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,718,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,232,283 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,886,100 shares during the same period.