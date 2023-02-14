First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Revenue clocked in at $680.91 million, down -12.95% YTD: What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.10%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that First Majestic Produces 7.6M AgEq Oz in Q4 2022 and a Record 31.3M AgEq Oz in 2022; Annual Retail Silver Bullion Sales Increase 27% to New Record; Announces 2023 Production and Cost Guidance and Conference Call Details.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine reached 7.6 million silver equivalent (“AgEq”) ounces, consisting of 2.4 million silver ounces and 63,039 gold ounces. Total production for the full year of 2022 reached a new Company record of 31.3 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 10.5 million silver ounces and 248,394 gold ounces, or a 16% increase compared to 2021.

In 2023, the Company is expecting to increase production to a new Company record of between 33.2 to 37.1 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 10.0 to 11.1 million ounces of silver and 277,000 to 310,000 ounces of gold, with an all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) guidance of between $18.47 to $19.72 per AgEq ounce. Based on the midpoint of the guidance range the Company expects AgEq ounces to increase 12% when compared to 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AG stock dropped by -31.05%. The one-year First Majestic Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.15. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.98 billion, with 272.58 million shares outstanding and 258.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, AG stock reached a trading volume of 4622333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.34 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $578 million, or 35.79% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,311,164, which is approximately 1.274% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 9,986,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.5 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.54 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 9,274,838 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 9,366,452 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 60,981,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,622,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,142,711 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,528 shares during the same period.