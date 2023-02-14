Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is 137.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] loss -2.88% or -0.02 points to close at $0.69 with a heavy trading volume of 45261821 shares. The company report on February 12, 2023 that Faraday Future Ships Latest Production-Intent FF 91 Futurist to China for Final Evaluation and Testing Purposes.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE), (“FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced it has shipped one of the latest production-intent FF 91 Futurist testing vehicles to China for market testing and validation, including charging and infrastructure compatibility along with other hardware and software applications. The vehicle was completed at FF’s Hanford California manufacturing facility, “FF ieFactory California,” and has already arrived in Shanghai. This shipment validates the Company’s planned promotion of its US-China dual-home market strategy, which calls for production and sales in both the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest markets for electric vehicles.

It opened the trading session at $0.6817, the shares rose to $0.733 and dropped to $0.6516, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FFIE points out that the company has recorded -72.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -176.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.94M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 45261821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for FFIE stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.09. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 47.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5203, while it was recorded at 0.7421 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6197 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.77.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $35 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,127,710, which is approximately 59.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,162,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 million in FFIE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.97 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 15.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 18,282,431 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 34,272,391 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,215,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,339,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,227,430 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 29,808,544 shares during the same period.