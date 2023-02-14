Exane BNP Paribas lifts Under Armour Inc. [UAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.18%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results and remain on track to achieve our full-year operational and financial goals,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further – leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”.

Over the last 12 months, UAA stock dropped by -46.33%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.96. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.71 billion, with 448.83 million shares outstanding and 390.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, UAA stock reached a trading volume of 9202106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $12.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.18. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 11.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 3.19%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,695 million, or 81.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,152,820, which is approximately 1.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,805,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.5 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $99.72 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 29.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 38,250,671 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 33,299,926 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 86,313,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,863,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,453,484 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 12,089,246 shares during the same period.