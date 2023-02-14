Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain 4.60% so far this year. What now?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.01%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Enbridge Files 2022 Year End Disclosure Documents.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Enbridge has also filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Copies of these documents are available electronically at www.sec.gov (U.S. filings) or www.sedar.com (Canadian filings) or the Company’s website at https://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/sec-filings and https://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/investor-documents-and-filings. Printed copies of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available on request by calling 1-800-481-2804 or writing to the Company’s Investor Relations department at:.

Over the last 12 months, ENB stock dropped by -4.55%. The one-year Enbridge Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.13. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.24 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, ENB stock reached a trading volume of 6659398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $44.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.16, while it was recorded at 40.22 for the last single week of trading, and 41.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ENB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 3.50%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,884 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 160,175,676, which is approximately 1.481% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 75,139,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 billion in ENB stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $2.61 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 13.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 67,346,886 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 47,742,810 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 908,978,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,067,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,062,785 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,716,660 shares during the same period.