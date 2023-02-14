EBET Inc. [EBET] moved up 8.15: Why It’s Important

EBET Inc. [NASDAQ: EBET] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.75 during the day while it closed the day at $0.64. The company report on February 6, 2023 that EBET Announces Closing of Approximately $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced today that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 6,372,530 shares (the “Shares”) of common stock, and a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase 6,372,530 shares (the “Warrant Shares”) of common stock (the “Warrants”) at a combined purchase price of $1.02 priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to EBET from this offering were $6.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Warrants will be exercisable commencing six months after the date of their issuance, have an exercise price of $1.02 per share and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

EBET intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

EBET Inc. stock has also loss -11.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBET stock has declined by -20.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.72% and gained 0.90% year-on date.

The market cap for EBET stock reached $11.36 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 11.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, EBET reached a trading volume of 12483168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EBET Inc. [EBET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

EBET stock trade performance evaluation

EBET Inc. [EBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, EBET shares gained by 17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for EBET Inc. [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6254, while it was recorded at 0.6476 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7002 for the last 200 days.

EBET Inc. [EBET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc. [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. EBET Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87.

EBET Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

EBET Inc. [EBET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.10% of EBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 397,961, which is approximately 0.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 162,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in EBET stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $92000.0 in EBET stock with ownership of nearly 45.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EBET Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in EBET Inc. [NASDAQ:EBET] by around 127,608 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 468,023 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 583,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,179,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,783 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 228,348 shares during the same period.