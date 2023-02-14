Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain 11.89% so far this year. What now?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $82.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Datadog Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click this link to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website.

Datadog Inc. represents 315.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.05 billion with the latest information. DDOG stock price has been found in the range of $79.885 to $84.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 5295975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $106.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 68.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.25, while it was recorded at 81.83 for the last single week of trading, and 89.56 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 44.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $19,451 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,572,643, which is approximately 1.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,408,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 32,742,637 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 25,320,863 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 178,448,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,511,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,257,517 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,672,481 shares during the same period.