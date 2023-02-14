CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] price surged by 0.23 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on February 8, 2023 that CVS HEALTH REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

A sum of 7334194 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.70M shares. CVS Health Corporation shares reached a high of $90.575 and dropped to a low of $89.14 until finishing in the latest session at $89.87.

The one-year CVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.75. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $114.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $124 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVS shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.50, while it was recorded at 88.91 for the last single week of trading, and 95.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.71%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92,234 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,533,372, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,974,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.54 billion in CVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.47 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,155 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 37,910,339 shares. Additionally, 1,101 investors decreased positions by around 33,933,544 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 954,462,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,306,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,703,438 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 3,989,086 shares during the same period.