Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] is -0.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.74%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Cryptyde, Inc.’s Forever 8 Generates Over $1 Million of Revenue in a Single Day.

“We are delighted to report Forever 8’s accomplishment of generating over $1 million in revenue in a single day,” stated Brian McFadden, CEO of Cryptyde, Inc. “Our innovative suite of solutions is disrupting the conventional inventory funding model, as evidenced by our client base,” he added.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.38 million, with 66.57 million shares outstanding and 65.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, TYDE stock reached a trading volume of 6025923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

TYDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, TYDE shares dropped by -37.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2536, while it was recorded at 0.1919 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cryptyde Inc. Fundamentals:

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.60% of TYDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,648,134, which is approximately 40.763% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 487,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93000.0 in TYDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $77000.0 in TYDE stock with ownership of nearly 19.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 825,249 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,684,864 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,244,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,755,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,692 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,565,572 shares during the same period.