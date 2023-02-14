Credit Suisse lifts Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.74 during the day while it closed the day at $11.68.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock has also gained 6.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VOD stock has declined by -6.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.29% and gained 15.42% year-on date.

The market cap for VOD stock reached $31.36 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 2.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 22416275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

VOD stock trade performance evaluation

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company go to 20.90%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,769 million, or 9.50% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,140,132, which is approximately -2.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,662,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.34 million in VOD stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $218.33 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly -2.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

210 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 24,083,374 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 25,615,278 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 187,371,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,069,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,592,337 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,085,857 shares during the same period.