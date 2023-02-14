Coty Inc. [COTY] Stock trading around $11.17 per share: What’s Next?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.30% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.94%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Coty Delivers Strong 2Q23 Results Ahead of Expectations.

Sales, Gross Margin and Profit Delivery Ahead of GuidanceJanuary Sales Growth Trends Accelerating SequentiallyFY23 Revenue and Profit Reaffirmed, with Increased EPS GuidanceContinues to Target Leverage Towards 3x Exiting CY23Increased FY24 & FY25 Savings To Support Financial Flexibility and Higher Skincare Investment.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”) today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended December 31, 2022. The Company continued to deliver strong financial results, maintaining progress across its strategic growth pillars.

Over the last 12 months, COTY stock rose by 15.87%. The one-year Coty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.61. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.42 billion, with 850.80 million shares outstanding and 349.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, COTY stock reached a trading volume of 12565926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.94. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.07 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.07, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 23.00%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,063 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,612,314, which is approximately 2.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,353,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.07 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $328.42 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 52,933,545 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 50,451,140 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 260,380,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,764,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,381,091 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,149,003 shares during the same period.