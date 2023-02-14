COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] is -25.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] gained 22.99% or 1.0 points to close at $5.35 with a heavy trading volume of 27157541 shares. The company report on February 13, 2023 that COMSovereign Announces an 80% Year-Over-Year Reduction of Outstanding Secured Debt.

Debt Reduction is a Critical Element of the Business Transition Plan as the Company Continues to Streamline Operations, Reduce Costs, and Identify Additional Revenue-Generating Opportunities.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems today provided an update on its debt reduction efforts. As of December 31, 2022, outstanding secured debt totaled approximately $2,200,000, representing a reduction of approximately 80% from levels reported for the year ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $5.56, the shares rose to $6.3399 and dropped to $4.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COMS points out that the company has recorded -66.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 723.60K shares, COMS reached to a volume of 27157541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for COMS stock

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.49. With this latest performance, COMS shares dropped by -22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -312.97 and a Gross Margin at -67.78. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -216.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.51.

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: ALLEGIANCE FINANCIAL GROUP ADVISORY SERVICES LLC with ownership of 18,146, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.24% of the total institutional ownership; BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC PARTNERS, holding 18,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in COMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92000.0 in COMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMSovereign Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 58,255 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 4,007 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 33,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,365 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,115 shares during the same period.