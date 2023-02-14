CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Stock trading around $5.26 per share: What’s Next?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] gained 1.15% or 0.06 points to close at $5.26 with a heavy trading volume of 12308080 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Volvo Trucks and CEMEX Unveil First Fully Electric Heavy Concrete Mixer Truck.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today that Volvo Trucks has supplied it with the world’s first fully electric and zero-emission heavy concrete mixer truck at a joint event in Berlin, Germany. The truck is the latest development of an agreement signed between the companies in 2021 to closely collaborate to improve productivity and carbon emissions reductions through the global implementation of electromobility solutions on mobile construction equipment and trucks, productivity solutions, and uptime services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005578/en/.

It opened the trading session at $5.07, the shares rose to $5.285 and dropped to $4.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 12.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, CX reached to a volume of 12308080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $2,075 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 80,540,801, which is approximately -2.257% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 73,712,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.73 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $163.33 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly -11.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 17,467,503 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 46,603,474 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 330,351,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,422,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,407 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 23,808,575 shares during the same period.