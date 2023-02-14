Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] – find out why.

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] jumped around 1.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.13 at the close of the session, up 6.23%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Array Technologies Becomes First Supplier in Australia to Manufacture Solar Trackers Locally for Victorian Renewable Energy Tender 2 (VRET2).

Contracted to supply solar trackers for 130MWdc Glenrowan solar farm.

First supplier contract awarded for Victorian Renewable Energy Tender 2 (VRET2).

Array Technologies Inc. stock is now 9.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARRY Stock saw the intraday high of $21.33 and lowest of $19.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.59, which means current price is +29.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 6212810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $26.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $28, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ARRY stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ARRY shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has ARRY stock performed recently?

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.11, while it was recorded at 20.58 for the last single week of trading, and 16.86 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.58 and a Gross Margin at +6.91. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.53.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to -5.58%.

Insider trade positions for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

There are presently around $3,025 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,956,896, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.48 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $162.69 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -15.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 22,306,481 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 24,172,246 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 96,674,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,153,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,759,135 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,462 shares during the same period.