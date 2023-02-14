Berenberg slashes price target on Arrival [ARVL] – find out why.

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] closed the trading session at $0.33. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Arrival Appoints Igor Torgov as CEO and Announces Significant Savings Initiatives to Reduce Spend by Approximately 50%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Igor Torgov’s appointment will take effect from today, January 30, 2023. Igor joined Arrival in February 2020 and has led the development of multiple divisions at Arrival including Fintech, Commercialization, Business Systems, IT and Digital products over the last nearly three years. Prior to Arrival, Igor held numerous COO, CEO, and leadership positions at Atol, Bitfury, Yota, Columbus IT and Microsoft.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 106.90 percent and weekly performance of -17.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.88M shares, ARVL reached to a volume of 6437278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrival [ARVL]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

ARVL stock trade performance evaluation

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.50. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3140, while it was recorded at 0.3665 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0061 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Arrival [ARVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 15,888,300, which is approximately 726.913% of the company’s market cap and around 62.03% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,346,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in ARVL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $1.12 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -4.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 19,147,482 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 52,527,651 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 30,044,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,630,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,916,352 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 22,617,805 shares during the same period.