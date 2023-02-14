Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Revenue clocked in at $10.62 billion, up 35.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] price surged by 2.06 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on February 5, 2023 that Ally announces official sponsorship with NASCAR.

Multiyear deal complements Hendrick Motorsports relationship, focuses on creating even greater fan experiences and advancing inclusivity in racing.

Ally Financial Inc., along with officials from NASCAR, today announced a league-wide sponsorship, expanding the brand’s presence in the sport, having Ally Bank become the Official Consumer Bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. The multiyear deal is in addition to Ally’s existing full-season relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and will also focus on continuing to bring unique and engaging experiences to fans, while advancing inclusivity in racing.

A sum of 4625364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.96M shares. Ally Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $33.37 and dropped to a low of $32.22 until finishing in the latest session at $33.21.

The one-year ALLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.76. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $35.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ALLY stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.18.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 22.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.88, while it was recorded at 33.33 for the last single week of trading, and 31.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.20. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,015 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,445,082, which is approximately -2.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 30,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $996.3 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $889.91 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 17,129,954 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 23,627,536 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 230,709,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,466,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,570,744 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,800,224 shares during the same period.