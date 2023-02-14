Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] moved up 6.93: Why It’s Important

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] closed the trading session at $116.42 on 02/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $109.81, while the highest price level was $116.90. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Airbnb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 7622792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $124.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $110 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.69, while it was recorded at 115.26 for the last single week of trading, and 107.99 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 20.10%.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,284 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,566,540, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,454,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.13 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 9.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 30,292,550 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 26,668,456 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 203,166,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,127,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,679,691 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 3,704,148 shares during the same period.