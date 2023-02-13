XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Stock trading around $9.29 per share: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.55 during the day while it closed the day at $9.29. The company report on February 3, 2023 that XPENG Launches G9 SUV and P7 Sedan for Europe.

XPENG G9 SUV and P7 sports sedan now available for order in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Both models are on show at eCar Expo 2023 in Stockholm Feb 3-5, 2023.

XPeng Inc. stock has also loss -11.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPEV stock has inclined by 39.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.25% and lost -6.54% year-on date.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $8.41 billion, with 859.08 million shares outstanding and 669.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.65M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 12394515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Daiwa Securities kept a Sell rating on XPEV stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XPEV shares from 18.60 to 4.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 16.85 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.17.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -16.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.68. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$419,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -7.79%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,860 million, or 33.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,122,266, which is approximately -5.616% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; FIFTHDELTA LTD, holding 15,933,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.02 million in XPEV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $122.8 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly -38.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 57,824,215 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 57,281,218 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 85,136,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,241,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,210,250 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 35,227,752 shares during the same period.