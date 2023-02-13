why Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.23

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] plunged by -$1.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.3986 during the day while it closed the day at $34.30. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Uber Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022.

Gross Bookings grew 19% year-over-year and 26% year-over-year on a constant currency basis Mobility Gross Bookings, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin at all-time quarterly highs.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 3.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has inclined by 29.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.39% and gained 38.70% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $71.58 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.81M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 41920125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $47.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $31 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 106.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 20.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.51, while it was recorded at 35.16 for the last single week of trading, and 27.13 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.79. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.77.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,422 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 163,847,177, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 117,715,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.69 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 35.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 163,879,308 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 138,125,821 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 1,138,868,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,440,873,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,645,874 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 33,834,887 shares during the same period.